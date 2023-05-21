A few days ago, we had the artists orientation meeting for the 2023 Artists in Residence program in Blowing Rock. It’s a fine summer program sponsored by the Historical Society of Blowing Rock. A committee from the Historical Society through a juried process selects the artists to participate. Usually two artists display their work each week during the summer in the Edgewood Cottage next to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
The society and the town of Blowing Rock have been very supportive of this program in the 13 or so years of its existence. And this year, even more efforts are being made to enhance the grounds around Edgewood Cottage where the program is held and to publicize the program in many new ways. Edgewood Cottage is the first home in Blowing Rock of Elliot Daingerfield, the noted Philadelphia artist who came to Blowing Rock each summer during the late 1800s and the first decades of the 1900s. That end of Main Street by the cottage and museum are becoming known as the art and history center of Blowing Rock.
But I am wandering. To get back to the recent orientation meeting for this summer’s artists. . . I found my mind wandering to last year’s orientation meeting when I was asked to role play how I greet visitors to the cottage when I am the artist of the week. Tom O’Brien, the fine director of this program, wanted me to tell the fellow artists how I greet people. We agree that if the artist is friendly, talks with folks who are looking at the art work, and makes them feel at home, it makes a great difference to both the visitor and the artist. Indeed, it may be the difference between the visitor leaving the cottage empty-handed or with a beautiful art work.
Often I greet folks as they walk in the door of the cottage with the phrase, “Get out and come in!” However, I have discovered that a lot of folks have never heard that expression. It may just be an expression from the South Georgia and north Florida area. But when I was a kid visiting my grandmother in rural Madison County, Florida, I often heard it. You have to imagine the setting. It’s July or August, you can see the heat waves rising from the fields. We are sitting on the porch which wraps around my grandmother’s home sipping tea. At least she tells me her glass has tea in it. Airplanes are not an everyday occurrence — this is in the late 1940s — and I watch an airplane drone through the sky above. The dirt farm to market road passes some 50 yards in front of the house. As my grandmother and I sleepily watch the airplane drone above, we hear a car coming up the road.
The driver slows down, turns in toward the house, and hollers out, “I’m going to town; anything you need?” He’s a neighbor, and that’s what neighbors do out in the county when they are heading to town. My grandmother’s reply is always the same: “No, I reckon not. But get out and come in and sit awhile.”
I miss those days. Yeah, I know time passes and the world moves on. But I’m not sure we’re making progress. Nobody has time to come in and sit awhile these days. I’m of mind that if we did more neighborly things like that, it would be a more friendly and kind world.
Anyway, if you drop by the Edgewood Cottage during the week of July 3rd to the 9th, I’m liable to greet you with a hearty “Get out and come in!” But if you look confused at that, I’ll try to translate it: “I’m awfully glad to see you; come inside out of the heat and have a cool drink of water and look at some pretty amazing art work! I won’t bother you except to say we’re available to tell you the story of most the paintings that I and my partner, Allise Whitworth, have on display. And I will warn you that my paintings do misbehave. They will whisper to you. I’ll tell you what they say when you visit the cottage.
Looking forward to seeing you the week of July 3 at Edgewood Cottage!
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
