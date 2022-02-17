Back in the fall, I visited Robert Frost’s home area in Vermont and took a walk in the woods he loved and wrote about. You may remember his poem about the two roads that diverged in a narrow wood and how he took the road less traveled. He’s saying we all face choices that shape us.
That set me thinking about a short story I read decades ago and cannot fully remember now, but the point of it has stayed with me. It seems that a country far away had an unusual method of determining an accused person’s guilt or innocence. The prisoner was put into a room with two exit doors, one of which he must choose. Behind one door was a tiger and behind the other was a beautiful lady. The prisoner could hear no sounds behind the doors and had no way of knowing which door to choose. If he chose the door behind which the tiger lurked, both his death and apparently his guilt were clear. On the other hand, if he chose the door behind which the beautiful lady waited, his marriage and apparent innocence were established.
Our churches are in the situation of the prisoner. We face a choice. It is a choice between the old and the new, the past and the future. These are turbulent times, hinge times, and those who are church-going folks have seen the effect of the pandemic on church attendance. And the old days are not coming back. We have been in a major shift in American Christianity for a couple of decades. While the future of the Kingdom of God is secure, the future of individual churches is uncertain in many cases.
Some folks throw up their hands in despair but I maintain that churches have a choice in our present time. We can choose to adapt or we can die. No true Christian church can water down the Gospel, but we have to realize that the clothes the Gospel wears can and must change with the passing years. And we must realize that God never promised immortality to any individual church — check out the churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation.
For a church to fulfill its purpose and mission, it cannot tie itself to any one generation. If the reason for the existence of any church is for worship of Almighty God and the spreading of the good news of Jesus leading to salvation, then churches have to get the attention of the world around them. That means we must be open to change, even and especially in these days of pandemic and growing secularism in our nation.
Some studies are showing that folks don’t care much about the church’s denominational affiliation. Denominations are dying. Some folks, especially younger people, aren’t impressed by the buildings that churches built in the latter part of the 20th century and are now a real drain on the church’s resources to keep up. Music is a mixed bag in churches and has been for several decades now.
All this is to say that this is the best of times and the worst of times. We have to open one of the two doors ahead of us as churches. It’s scary in that we cannot do things in the future just as we have in the past. But it’s exciting in that we live in a time to dare, to be authentic, to try new approaches, to make a genuine and lasting impact for Jesus. An old Irish poem tells us to “mark the earth with a cross before you die.” I hope our churches will mark our nation and our community with a cross before we die. It’s a worthy goal!
