The old house is gone; a double-wide sits there now. The well behind it has been filled in; it used to be a long walk from the house, but now it is only 30 yards or so.
My grandparents’ farm and the old well are but memories but I can still hear the clanking of the bucket as the rope sizzles down through the pulley, then a splash and the bucket floats on the water. A flip or two of the rope and the bucket is turned on its side and quickly filled.
Now the groaning of the pulley as we hauled the bucket of water back to the top of the well. How I remember the metallic taste as we tilted the bucket and drank with our lips on the metal, and the cool water spilling all over us!
There’s a bucket story in the fourth chapter of John’s Gospel; a Christ who must go through Samaria stops wearily at Jacob’s well and sends his disciples on into town.
And then she comes, in the heat of the day, alone, an outcast woman to draw water from the well apart from the chatter of the village women as they come at sunset to draw water.
He asks her for a drink. To hear this as the first readers did, we must read it as if it were still in the 1950’s: “He asked her for a drink. She said, 'How come you, a white man, ask me, a black woman, for a drink? You know that blacks and whites don’t get along, much less a white man asking a black woman for a drink!'”
His answer: “If you only knew who I am, and the gift of salvation, you would ask me to give you a drink of living water!”
The saucy woman looks around, looks behind Jesus, peers down into the well, and makes her cynical reply: “This well is deep and I don’t see you carrying a rope or bucket! Just what are you going to use to get that water?”
But Jesus isn’t talking about the old oaken bucket and she knows it.
They talk for awhile, and he asks her to go get her husband. She looks down over the lip of the well, her loose hair hanging like a curtain around her face as she confesses: she has no husband.
“Yes, he says, you have had five husbands, and the man you’ve shacked up with is certainly not your husband!”
She hurries on over that comment to talk about religion — it’s the one topic everybody knows all about. Soon, forgetting her water jug, she hurries off into the village to tell them about a man who told her “everything that ever I did!”
And so they came to see and hear.
Such is the story, but for years I have gotten hung up on the question of the saucy lady: “The well is deep; where is your bucket?” What an odd image: Christ without a bucket!
Some wise person said salvation is free — but you have to have a bucket to carry it in; a way to connect the grace of God on one hand with the need of the sinner on the other.
In this story, I see Jesus using several spiritual buckets to deliver the living water to this woman.
There is the bucket of her curiosity. Curiosity killed the cat but in so many cases it has brought new life. Zaccheus didn’t just go out and climb a tree every morning before breakfast. It was curiosity that put him up a tree that day when Jesus passed by and changed a tax collector’s life.
Also, the woman at the well certainly was in a crisis, and it became a bucket to deliver the Gospel water. Her world had fallen apart; an outcast who went from man to man. You may have first tasted the living water in the midst of a crisis of illness, of tragedy, of broken dreams; certainly you know of several folks who did.
But you know, I’m convinced the most effective bucket Jesus uses today to bring the life-giving water to guilty, thirsty sinners is the church. Perhaps I should close with a question to you who are churchgoers: Have you ever reflected on how many ways your church is being used as a bucket to deliver the living water?
I hear faintly a beautiful spiritual song: “Fill my cup, Lord; I lift it up, Lord; come and quench this thirsting of my soul.”
Somewhere, in your neighborhood, there is a woman—or a man—at the well, alone, outcast, out of hope, lifting a cup and seeking the living water. Go take it to them.
