Up on Huckleberry Knob, where the spring water is pure and raccoons say blessings before meals, I recently lost a friend and neighbor. Deaths of friends and family are difficult in these days when we cannot gather for funerals.
We used to have delightful conversations — he with his deep gravelly German accented voice, and me with my smattering of German. I have some interesting but worthless German paper money from before the World War II, which he gave me.
He used to tell me about his experience of coming to America after WWII. He was too young to be a soldier in Hitler’s Germany, although his older brother was in the Hitler Youth. As an 8-year-old, my neighbor broke his arm falling out of an abandoned German fighter plane six days after the war ended. He and other kids were stealing the clocks from the planes at the airfield near his home in the Hamburg area.
He finished what we would call high school and college, and did his practicum, a sort of internship, at a company which was designing machinery for textile mills in America.
He said, “I was absolutely broke. It took half my salary for food, almost half for lodgings — I couldn’t even ask a girl out on a date.”
That’s enough to pray about, and one Friday he sat down and asked the Lord to intervene. He was a religious man, my neighbor, but not the “wearing it on your sleeve” kind.
On the Monday after his long-ago prayer, he said he got a call from the American Embassy, saying there was a visa and travel permit waiting for him at the Swiss Air counter, and he knew nothing about it. He was told that a textile company in America was having trouble with their machinery, and upon contacting the manufacturer, the company had been given his name as one who helped design the machinery.
He came to feel that it was God who had given his name!
So, off to America with him. His insecurity deepens when he realizes that Americans don’t speak German, and he certainly doesn’t speak English — not the kind you find outside restrooms, anyhow.
He is met at the airport in New York by a man who speaks a smattering of Dutch, so they can communicate. They stop on the way to his destination to eat. His unease is ratcheted up several notches when his companion immediately orders a hamburger to eat — my friend is from the Hamburg area of Germany! (“They eat people over here?”) And then his companion adds to his confusion by ordering up some fried frenchmen.
He laughed about things like that as he looked back, but he hadn’t forgotten how he blundered toward the light of a deeper faith. He did very well, with God’s help, in America. He ended up as a vice-president of a large leisure wear company, whose brand you may be wearing, and he never forgot how God hears prayers.
He didn’t think all prayers are answered in three days, as his prayer was. But, he said, God does indeed answer prayers. Not always in material ways, but God is there, in the dark times as well as the sunshine, leading us.
I sometimes marvel at my neighbor’s stumbling onto a deep and meaningful faith even in the midst of the horrors of a world war; as a child in the midst of the terrors of Nazi Germany even for Germans; in the midst of very hard times in the aftermath of that war. Yet he and his wife have been active in and support several churches, and he was one of the kindest men I have known.
And he stumbled into the light of Christ.
In these days of the plague, we just may stumble toward a deeper light than many of us have experienced in our faith. Churches are doing new things they never thought they’d do. We are finding that being church in these times goes far beyond the four walls of the building.
And God is still answering prayers.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church (streaming on Facebook) and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.