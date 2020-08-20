The raccoons didn’t say a word. Not that I expected them to. They made themselves scarce, a wise move. They probably would have reminded me of the “wouldn’t, couldn’t, shouldn’t” thing. That is, I should have, and could have, and would have — if I had thought of it — taken the bird feeder in.
It happened like this. Of the three bird feeders on our deck, two are on poles and are beyond the reach of our night visitors. One I bring inside each night. Just to keep the raccoons honest, you know, and to discourage bears or whatever. We had a bear visit us a couple years ago while we were out for dinner. We returned while it was yet twilight to find that our deck grill had been pushed completely off the deck and two bird feeders destroyed. (That’s when I put the feeders on long poles.)
About a month ago I stepped outside about twilight to fetch the bird feeder I bring in, only to spoil a bear’s stealthy approach to the feeder. He hightailed it (or is it only whitetail deer who do that?) for the woods.
Then a couple weeks ago, my Arlo deck camera picked up a juvenile bear walking around on our deck after dark. The clincher was a couple nights ago when the camera picked up the same bear — apparently; I didn’t have the opportunity to question him — strolling on our deck. I checked the camera time, and realized it was about 8:30 p.m., not quite totally dark. I was sitting inside our house, not 20 feet away from the bear and the feeder, even looking that way watching an art video on television. Had I averted my gaze a couple feet from the TV, through the large picture window I could have stared at the bear.
The video from the deck camera is interesting; the bear — a friendly looking juvenile bear — ambles over to the deck railing, stands up and, swinging one foot back and forth, studies how to reach the bird feeder. Nope, can’t just reach out and bite it. Hmn, one paw won’t do it either. Ah, that’s the ticket — grab the thing with two paws and jerk it down. And that does work. Wait — where’d it go?
So he ambles back to the steps, goes down into the grass and finds the feeder. I later found parts of the feeder, bent out of shape. Juveniles just have no understanding of the cost of things.
Moral of this story for me: Bring that feeder in! The moral for you: Don’t put off or forget the things you could, would, should do. That applies to saying, “I love you!” and “Thank you!”
That applies to using common sense in this pandemic — wear a mask, steer clear of crowds, keep social distancing. That also applies to your spiritual life as well. Don’t put off asking yourself the fundamental questions of life: Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I headed?
You’ll find the answers in the Bible, and in the church — a group of folks who stumble and fumble in the darkness and often do what they shouldn’t, all the while drawing near to the kingdom of light.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church (streaming on Facebook) and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
