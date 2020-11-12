Until I retired (?) and moved to Rocky Comfort, our place on the Blue Ridge, I was a pastor for 25 years in Memphis, Tenn. As a pastor, I managed to stay busy. But I still found time for duck and goose hunting. One memorable goose hunting trip was to Monkey’s Eyebrow, Ky., just over the state line.
You’ve never heard of Monkey’s Eyebrow? Oh, you said your brother-in-law is from there. Anyhow, I bagged two geese, traded them in at the near-by packing plant for two dressed and frozen geese, and when I came home with those frozen geese I had a hard time convincing my wife I actually killed geese that day. My best effort at convincing her was to say that I did kill those very geese, and because they were flying so high when I shot them, during the fall they were skinned, dressed and frozen. I’m not sure she bought it! But goose hunting gives you time while sitting in the blind to think about goose theology. Here are some goose theology points valid for all of us in these turbulent days of politics and pandemics. Good thoughts for churches to ponder, too.
Fact 1: As each goose in a flying gaggle flaps its wings, it creates an “uplift” for the birds that follow. By flying in a “V” formation, the whole flock adds 71 percent greater flying range than if each bird flew alone. Lesson: People who share a common direction and sense of community can get where they are going quicker and easier because they are traveling on the thrust of one another. Now this is based on all the geese flying. I don’t know what happens when some of the geese decide to quit flapping and coast on the efforts of the others. But I do know bad things happen in society when folks forget common courtesy and integrity and in church when 20 percent of the folks do 80 percent of the work and give 80 percent of the offerings.
Fact 2: When a goose falls out of formation, it suddenly feels the drag and resistance of flying alone. It quickly moves back into the formation to take advantage of the lifting power of the bird immediately in front of it. Lesson: If we have as much sense as geese, we will stay in formation with those headed where we want to go. When we are willing to accept their help and give our help to others, we get a better understanding of the Biblical concept of church and of being a pilgrim heading for a certain destination.
Fact 3: When the lead goose tires, it rotates back in the formation and another goose flies to the point position. Lesson: It pays to take turns doing the hard tasks and sharing the leadership. As with geese, people are interdependent on each other’s skills, capabilities and unique arrangements of gifts, talents or resources.
Fact 4: The geese flying in formation honk to encourage those up front to keep up their speed. Lesson: We need to make sure our honking is encouraging. In groups where there is encouragement, the production is much, much greater. The power of encouragement (to stand by one’s heart or core values and encourage the heart and core of others) is the quality of honking we seek. A word to the wise: Studies show it takes 13 positive comments to offset one negative comment. When did you last say an encouraging word to someone?
Fact 5: When a goose gets sick, wounded or shot down, two geese drop out of formation and follow it down to help protect it. They stay with it until it dies or it is able to fly again. Then, they launch out with another formation or catch up with the flock. Lesson: If we have as much sense as geese, we will stay by each other in difficult times as well as when we are strong. Odd, isn’t it, that in the church of all places, we shun those who are crippled by sin. And the same in society.
So, let’s fly in formation. Unless we’re raccoons, in which case we just forget flying and raid the bird feeder.
