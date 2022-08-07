A long time ago, a professor got the attention of his class one day as we studied the journeys of Paul. He said he would give us a foolproof way to remember the name of the man who fell out of the window while Paul was preaching (Acts 20). Said the professor, "You’d a cussed too, if you had fallen out of the window!"
He was right. I’ve never had any trouble remembering "Eutychus" (pronounced, "You'd have cussed") after that.
You know the story; Paul is finishing up his third missionary journey and heading to Jerusalem. He stops at Troas, the brethren insist he preach, and he holds forth until after midnight. Dr. Luke points out for us the crowd, the lamps pouring out heat, the smell of burning fuel and a bit of light, the late hour, and the long-winded preacher.
About midnight, a young fellow named Eutychus went to sleep in the middle of Paul’s sermon and fell out the window. The congregation rushed down and picked him up dead as a doornail. Paul said not to worry, hugged the lad, and he revived. Paul and the folks paused for a midnight supper, and Paul talked on until dawn.
What’s the lesson? (1) Churches need plenty of ventilation? Children shouldn’t sit in windows? Beware of long-winded preachers?
No, there is a deeper meaning to the story of Eutychus, whose fame rests in being the first Christian said to go to sleep in church. Two thousand years later, tens of thousands follow in his train each Sunday!
A railroad magazine want ad said, "Wanted: 300 sleepers [crossties] in good condition." One pastor, a model railroad buff, offered his entire congregation.
But some wag said that if the people go to sleep during the sermon, send a deacon to wake up the preacher!
And I guess we’ve all met the old deacon who fell asleep during the church conference. When he awoke, the discussion was on purchasing a chandelier. The old gentleman, not known for a positive attitude, jumped to his feet and declared the church didn’t need a chandelier for three reasons. Said he, enumerating: "None of us can spell it. None of us can play it. And besides, what we really need in this church is more light!"
Surely, Eutychus is also a parable of the danger of churches being full of spiritually sleeping members. First, while Christians sleep, folks perish. Paul accused the Corinthian church of being asleep spiritually, and actually causing men and women to perish eternally by their poor witness (I Cor. 15:34).
When churches today turn inward and become clubs, people perish without a knowledge of Jesus. We speak of Rip Van Winkle sleeping through the revolution, yet in every church there are dozens of members who are asleep to the unique ministry and opportunity of their church, missing the explosive power of the church to change our society and our world by changing individual people, one by one.
Second, if you are not spiritually asleep, then look alive (I Thess. 5:6). It is a personal word here that Paul gives. We are not to look or act like the unsaved society. We are neither to swagger like proud folks nor stagger like drunk folks, but carry with us the spirit of the risen Christ.
And Paul goes on to use one of his favorite images, the soldier; but this soldier is not a soldier of this world, not a soldier of darkness, but a soldier of light (verse 8).
Powerful images, these! Soldiers of the darkness are in abundance, those who love the darkness because their deeds are dark, as Jesus said. But we are soldiers of the dawn, soldiers of the morning, soldiers of the shining brightness; not of the shadows.
Perhaps Paul closed the second half of his sermon there at Troas with the admonition to wake up spiritually, as the light of the dawn began to break upon that little congregation. I’ll stop now, and simply say, Eutychus, wake up! Remember the child’s bedtime prayer:
Now I lay me down to sleep,
I pray the Lord my soul to keep;
If I should die before I wake,
I pray the Lord my soul to take.
Yet for a great many of us it is better put:
. . . If I should wake before I die . . .
May God grant that each of us wakes up, puts on the armor of light, and looks for the sunrise of eternity when Jesus comes.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
