Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble. Job 14:1
I lean on the scriptures for hope and inspiration as I travel through life. When I read our scripture for today, it didn’t seem to have any good news or inspiration to it. However, it did leave me with food for thought.
Of course, all of us were born to a woman and know that we will reach a time of death. The hard part is where it tells us that we will be full of trouble. I read this verse again and again praying to understand it. As I pondered this, it left me with three thoughts: life is short, life is hard and we should make the most out of life.
Life is short. The average life span of humans is only 79 years, give or take. The fall of man in Genesis brought death that is inevitable to all of us. None of us will escape it. Most of us don’t want to think or talk about our death. But, doing so can motivate us to make decisions that will make life more meaningful. We can find comfort in knowing that God determines our days and that He is in control. As we search the scripture further, God promises that He has a plan for our lives if we will only trust Him.
Life is hard. Troubles of all sorts fall on humankind in all seasons of our lives. This condition of life will always be present on this side of heaven because we live in a broken and sinful world. But God sent Jesus so that we can experience a more abundant life here and spend eternity with Him. The gospel gives us hope now and for the future.
We should make the most of life. We’re responsible for what we do with our lives and that includes making our lives count for Christ. We only have one chance at it. We’re to be fully committed to Him and be about His work and furthering His kingdom. Regardless of your current life stage, how can you live your days for Christ and bring glory to God?
As we look at the coming years of our lives, we should ask our Heavenly Father to help us use the number of days that He has given us for His glory. If we do this maybe our days will not be so full of trouble. Let’s make our life count. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Bill Brooks at the passing of his mother, Mildred Brooks who passed away last week. Also, our sympathy goes to Jean Craig and her family at the passing of her brother, Curtis Barid.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tyree Harding on Oct. 29, to Irene Greene and Allison Speagle on Oct. 31, to Michael Moody on Nov. 2, and to Nancy Shore and David Ward on Nov. 3. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Kevin and Lillie Troyer and Eric and Rachel Mills on Nov. 1. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Pray as though it all depends on God, and then work like it all depends on you!”
