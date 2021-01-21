”Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” Hebrews 13:8
How many times lately have you and I said something to the effect of “Nothing is the same anymore!” or “I wish things would go back to normal!?” I believe most of us are guilty of this. We long for the normal routine. We long for just being near and touching others. This pandemic has been especially hard on those of us who are huggers. We know that a hug is a handshake from the heart. It has been proven that we need touch for healing and our well-being.
A dear prayer partner of mine has kept my spirits up in this trying time. He sent me the words I needed to be reminded of. He shared the words of Dr. Charles Spurgeon; “God is too good to be unkind and He is too wise to be mistaken. And, when we cannot trace His hand, we must trust His heart.” These words were like a balm to my heart. It again brought the word “same” to my mind.
An acronym that I found for “same” was “Saving All Mankind Everyday”. This is a promise to all of us that we can hang onto in perilous times. The Bible is full of “sames” for us to hold on to. From the Psalms through the New Testament verses, beautiful promises abound to remind us that we have nothing to fear when we trust in God.
As all of us have had changes in the past year. It is such a comfort to lean on our scripture for today. Jesus is the same as He was yesterday. He is the same today and He will be the same forever. What a promise! As we contemplate an unsure future in 2021 we can rest assured that the Master of sameness will have us in the palm of His hand! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Tom Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders as we go through the inauguration this week, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Linda Freeman, the family of Grace Ray, the family of Joe Key, the family of Lib Watson, and the family of Mike Cameron. Please remember all of the families involved at this sad time.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: JoAnn Laney on Jan. 21, Diane Davant Moffett and Emma Pickett on Jan. 23, to Bill Williams on Jan. 24, to Gina Harwood on Jan. 25, to Mandy Poplin and Austin Wilcox on Jan. 26 and to Chuck Eason on Jan. 27. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Bill and Ann Williams on Jan. 22. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t put a question mark where God puts a period!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.