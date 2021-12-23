On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Matthew 2:11
Throughout this holiday season, it seems that time after time I see glimpses of the three wise men. I have replicas of the three kings on their camels on my fireplace hearth. I have heard the Christmas carol, “We Three Kings” more often than usual. And Christmas cards that we have received have been adorned with the wise men on them more than ever. With each wise men sighting I asked the Lord what He would like me to remember or learn from this.
The three kings in the Bible traveled from far away, bringing gold, frankincense and myrrh. Strange things to bring a newborn, wouldn’t you think?
But, as always in everything, God had His hand in what would be given to His Son and what it would represent.
The gold signified Jesus’ royalty and kingship on earth. The frankincense was a fragrant perfume which was a symbol of deity and healing. The myrrh, an embalming oil, was a symbol of death. All three gifts represented what Jesus would endure and conquer in His short years on this earth before He ascended into Heaven.
I pondered on what my favorite gift is that I have ever received. I thought of many wonderful and blessed things that have come my way. But, hands down, the gift of my salvation through Jesus is my favorite. No one, nowhere, can out give the gift that is available to anyone who will invite Him into their lives. This is a gift you don’t ever have to give away.
Why would you give something away that means so much to you? Some people give gifts away because they don’t want or need what they have been given. The gift of salvation is a gift that we don’t have to give away but we should certainly share.
This Christmas, think of someone who needs this special gift and share it with them. The greatest gift is Jesus Think about it!
From my house to yours, we wish you the most blessed and meaningful Christmas ever!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers. God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Sandy Patrick and Richard Chastain on Dec. 23, to Karen Shouse on Dec. 25, to my Brother-in-law, Tommy Collins on Dec. 26 , to Anne Elrod and Dena Lutz on Dec. 27, and to Chelsea Garrett on Dec. 29. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Ellen Easter and David McClintock and Roger and Julie Robertson on Dec. 23 and to Hal and Gail Anderson on Dec. 24. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The safest and best curve is a smile. It can set a lot of things straight!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.