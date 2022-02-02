There is nothing better for a man, than that he should eat and drink, and that he should make his soul enjoy good in his labor. This also I saw, that it was from the hand of God. Ecclesiastes 2:24
I enjoy studying the life of King Solomon. What a wise man he was. If we all used his wisdom and common sense what a world we would live in
King Solomon came to the conclusion that there was no enjoyment without God. He had all the riches and anything anyone could ever want. He withheld no pleasure his heart desired, yet he was unfulfilled. Even when he considered his wisdom, that didn’t fulfill his heart’s desire. He tried all earthly remedies, like money, accomplishment, and pleasure. You name it; he tried it.
Then Solomon had a light-bulb moment; you cannot eat or drink or have any enjoyment without God.
Oh that we all should have such a light-bulb moment. People look for fulfillment in another person, drugs, alcohol, sex, power, position, money, things, or even stability. These useless options are endless. Whatever we try to put in the place that only Christ can hold will prove to be vanity, just as King Solomon said. There is only one who will be enough, only one who will satisfy. That one is God.
I am guilty of replacing one idol in my life for another, as I’m sure you do. Some of these idols may even be good things, like hard work, a spouse, children, grandchildren, or even charity. But, they are still idols if they take the place of Christ.
May we always put the Lord in His proper place in our lives. The things of this earth will fade away, but God will stand forever. I pray God will help me to live so that I find true joy and contentment in Him. That would be a good resolution for each day; we should be steadfast in being content and thankful. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country stands at the brink of war. Please pray for the leaders to make wise decisions. There are many unspoken prayer requests. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: David and Barbara Harman and family at the sudden passing of their daughter, Elizabeth. Also, to Susie Cox and the Robinson family at the loss of their precious, special brother, Mark Robinson.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Louann Kitchell and Todd Hartley on Feb. 3, to my granddaughter, Garrison Lawrence on Feb. 4, to Riley Cockman on Feb. 5, to Linda Cooke and Carlton Huestess on Feb. 6, and to Nancy Trexler on Feb. 7. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Charles and Lynn Mauney on Feb. 8 and to my sister and brother-in-love, Nancy and Tom Collins on Feb. 9. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Happiness cannot be preserved from yesterday, and cannot be frozen for tomorrow’s use. It must be used as it is produced!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.