Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Luke 12: 33-34
Junk mail. We all get it. Have you ever wondered how many trees could be saved from the paper they yield that goes into junk mail? A large part of this junk mail is credit card companies promising that they would love to send you one of their plastic saviors!
One catch phrase from the American Express platinum card promises “It can take you there!” Capital One says, “Don’t leave home without it.” The Chase credit card declares “Make more of what is yours!”
“Robo” calls. We all get them. Car warranties seem to top the list. There is someone wanting you to buy, invest or give to something. “Yes” is the magic word they want for you to say. I guess things could be worse. They could be knocking on our front doors!
As we look at our scripture today, Jesus is teaching His disciples that those who trust God to meet their needs can focus on His kingdom. Jesus assured His disciples they would overcome by relying on the generosity of their Heavenly Father to His flock. He urged them to cling to their love for God and His kingdom above all. Everything else they should hold on to loosely on this earth. All the promises and investments of this earth will come to pass. What a promise to know that no one or nothing, thief nor moth, can take our treasure of Heaven away!
The “promises” of this world lack one huge thing; their investments are not eternal. There are two things that are eternal: the Word of God and the souls of men. These two are truly worth the investment. We should ask ourselves each day if we invested time in prayer and Bible study. We should also examine what we do in our lives to invest time in bringing the gospel to someone to know Jesus and make Him known.
Make a note to watch and listen to the pleas that companies say and do to bring you to their way. But say yes to God! His Word is our eternal investment. It can take you there! Don’t leave home without it (His Word)! And, the best part, Jesus is yours for the asking, so “make more of what is yours!” Make yours Jesus. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are many unspoken prayer requests! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Toby Haas on Jan. 20, Jo Ann Laney on Jan. 21, to Diane Davant and Emma Pickett on Jan. 23, to Gina Harwood on Jan. 25 and to Mandy Poplin and Austin Wilcox on Jan. 26. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Some marriages are made in heaven, but they all have to be maintained on earth!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.