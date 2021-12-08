Notwithstanding the Lord stood with me, and strengthened me; that by me the preaching might be fully known, and that all the Gentiles might hear: and I was delivered out of the mouth of the lion. 2 Timothy 4:17
If you are breathing, God has a purpose for your life. It’s really that simple. Regardless of who you are or what your circumstance may be, God has brought you to this point for a purpose. Your life will play a part in God’s plan for the world.
God delivers me “out of the mouth of the lion” so many times. We live in that kind of world. We live daily in a world that appears to be getting worse instead of better. If there was a network that gave just good news, happy occurrences, and hope for tomorrow, many of us would never turn the channel.
Our scripture today tells us that the Apostle Paul knew and proclaimed that the Lord was his strength to help him be able to preach the resurrected Christ that everyone would hear. Even when times were tough and seemed hopeless, God delivered Paul from these situations to further His Kingdom. Though deserted by men, Paul wasn’t forsaken by the Lord he served. Prison walls couldn’t stop the gospel message from going out to all the nations. Paul’s faith remained strong because God was his protector and rescuer.
We sometimes worry that we’re of little value to the Kingdom. It can even seem as though we’re continually thrown road blocks as we try to walk out our faith through love in action. However, God is more powerful than anyone or anything, and nothing can hinder the plan that God has for our lives if only we will trust Him. When I feel weak and of little use and things seem to stand in my way, I pray and tell the Lord that I trust Him. I pray that the Lord will strengthen me as I seek to live out His plan for my life.
Our Creator handcrafted us exactly as we are to accomplish what He has called us to do. We all have heard the saying, “God doesn’t make any junk.” That is us. Believe that truth, pray to receive His strength, and follow wherever He leads. His plan is perfect. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Andrew Hardin on Dec. 9, to Lillie Troyer and Charles Hardin on Dec. 10, to Eliza Tester on Dec. 11, to David Harwood and Les Thirtle on Dec. 12, to Blake Byrd and Marilyn Merritt on Dec. 13, to Kendyl Baird on Dec. 14 and to Ashlyn Baird on Dec. 15 . May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Richard and Carolyn Pressley on Dec.9. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Love, not time, heals all wounds.”
