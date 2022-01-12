But if we walk in the light, as he is the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, His Son, purifies us from all sin. I John 1:7
Well, “Old Man Winter” finally reared his head this week! The beautiful snow made it to us as predicted.
My friend, Dr. Marshall Edwards, will stand at the window watching for the first flake. I, on the other hand try to watch for the last flake! The “in between” is what gets interesting.
I do love to watch the snow fall but with last Monday’s storm, it was almost impossible to watch. Why? Because the snow fell so hard and fast along with blizzard force winds, it froze the windows over. All one could do was to listen, imagine and be thankful it was warm inside.
As I pondered the situation, it made we think of the many promises of the Bible, some of which are safety, protection and purity. God promises to take care of us during the storms of our lives. He can always see through the glass of our lives. As storms rage around us and all we can do is pray and hope for the best, God knows the outcome.
I wanted to see what was going on outside of those frozen windows but it wasn’t meant to be. I trusted the storm would end and the sun would come out and clear those windows to display a beautiful blanket of white. I trusted and believed and it came to pass.
What a difference was made as the snow began to melt and the beautiful white landscape left the ground soggy and muddy.
I asked myself, “So, what would you rather look at, the blizzard or the calm melting that produces mud?” I have thought about the question many times this week and weighed the pros and cons of each option. A couple of days later I found my answer.
Mikey loves to walk. He would walk to China if I would let him. I went to pick him up and his new shoes were covered in mud. I asked why in the world his shoes were so muddy and his caregiver said, “Not anything would do him but to go outside and walk. I guess with the melting snow we now just have mud!’
Later, as I laboriously scrubbed the mud from Mikey’s shoes, I thought of the beautiful, flawless snow cover that changed to mud. It reminded me that our lives are a lot like snow and mud. We, as sinners are unclean and have muddy things happen in our lives. But, Jesus’ mercy, grace and love are as pure as the driven snow. When we give our hearts to Him, He cleans the mud from our lives and scrapes the windows of our hearts. He can come into our lives and direct and protect us.
The next time that your heart is heavy and you feel the shoes that you are walking in through life are muddy, remember, Jesus can “clean your shoes” and your heart whiter than snow.— Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are many unspoken prayer requests! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The families of Thelma White, Dee Hodges and Judy Tolbert who passed away. Please pray for these families as they enter this new year without their loved ones.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Janet Hayes, Dr. Bunky Davant and Tammy Green Hurley on Jan. 16, and to Bonnie Redmon on Jan. 18. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Tommy and Ruth Klutz on their 50 anniversary on Jan. 16. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Almost right is still wrong!”
