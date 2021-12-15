But when Herod was dead, behold, an angel of the Lord appeareth in a dream to Joseph in Egypt. Matthew 2:19
After Jesus’ birth, Mary and Joseph fled to Egypt when they heard that Herod had decreed that all newborn baby boys be put to death. They had to leave their families and the life that they knew behind. On top of that, they were to enter a foreign land filled with the unknown. We can’t even imagine what a time of confusion and fear it was for this special couple.
But God was faithful. Just as He had warned the wise men in a dream not to return to Herod, God warned Joseph, so Joseph continued to walk in His guidance. He did this to protect Jesus. In the right time, when the danger had passed, God sent an angel to direct them to return to their own land.
Often, we find ourselves in a “strange land” of confusion where we don’t know what to do or think. We may even feel the threat of an enemy pushing us toward the unknown. Yet, God remains faithful. He doesn’t change according to our circumstances. He has always provided and He always will.
I am so thankful that our God is constant and sure. Whatever circumstance that we are going through, when the time is right the danger will pass. He will draw us back to a time of peace and blessing.
We have been going through a “strange land” with our dear Mikey. Many of you are traveling through your own “strange lands” of the unknown. My prayer is that God will help me trust in Him and His faithfulness no matter what. Lately, there have been many times I thought that we were “walking through the valley of the shadow."
You and I must remember when we are walking through that valley, God is with us. He wants what is best for us and will lead us away from danger. God may not appear to us in a dream as He did for Joseph but His Holy Spirit will speak to our heart for what to do in our situations if only we listen.
Betsy, Mikey and I were blessed to go see the movie, “Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers”. The music was incredible but the drama of the Christmas story was spellbinding. We were able to imagine traveling with Joseph and Mary as they made what would have been a very uncomfortable journey.
The dialogue was wonderfully aligned with our scripture today. The final scene of the birth of Jesus touched our hearts and brought us closer to what Mary and Joseph must have gone through as they walked their “strange land.” If you get a chance to take this movie in, it will certainly bless your heart.
Just as the wise men followed the star and its light to find Jesus, we must also follow His light. This baby in which we worship was born the light of the world. We all would do well to follow that light. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers. God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Doris Pearson who passed away this week. There are many others that have lost friends and family this week. Keep those in prayer that are going through a sad time in this season that also brings joy.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Wesley Pitts and Page Abernathy on Dec. 19, to Katelyn Callahan and Savannah Troyer on Dec. 21, and to Frank McLane on Dec. 22. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Leigh Ann Byrd on Dec. 16, and to Roachel and Joann Laney on Dec. 18. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: If you set your mind on the “eggs of discontent,” you will soon hatch a batch of distress.”
