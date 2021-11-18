Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. Matthew 5:48
I’m sure most of you have seen the cute meme that says, “Wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus and germs are everywhere!”
As sure as they walk into school, children from daycare on into elementary and high school pick up lots of colds and viruses. Then it seems that they pass these illnesses on to the rest of the family.
If you turn on the television or see items in the stores, there are always ads that promise to shorten the duration of a cold. Some even say “guaranteed.”
Sounded like a no-lose situation, so the next time I got sick, I tried it. My cold lasted five days, so I figured it didn’t work. But, then again, how do I know it wasn’t a seven day cold that was shortened to five?
Results can sometimes be deceptive. I think that’s why Jesus doesn’t tell us to love people because of the results we’ll see. He doesn’t say love your enemies because they will quit hating you. He doesn’t teach us to pray for our persecutors because they will stop persecuting us. He doesn’t tell us to love others because they will reward us handsomely for it. And, He doesn’t tell us to be perfect because we will reach perfection.
Instead, Jesus teaches that we are to be perfect because we are children of God. We follow His example and show love on the just and on the unjust. As children having the nature of our Heavenly Father, we must strive to be as He is and love as He loves.
What a world we would have if we tried each day to love others — even if we don’t think they are very lovable — like Jesus loves them. In our prayers, we should ask the Heavenly Father to help us to love others as He loves them. We should also thank Him for always loving us, even when we are not very lovable!
Practice perfection as you go through this week; that is perfection in Jesus. He mastered this and He wants this from us. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kim Fox and Frances Trexler on Nov. 18, to Robbie Sharrett on Nov. 19, to Patrick Campbell and Logan Kerley on Nov. 20, to John Speagle and Michael Ebaugh on Nov. 22, to Spencer Fairbetter, Karen Baird and my niece, Sarah Harding on Nov. 23. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Cleo Craig who passed away last week. Also keep Betty Coffey and family in your prayers at the passing of her son, Stanley Coffey.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Eric and Robin Groce on Nov. 18 and to Jim and Gwen Steele on Nov. 22. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The Bible is not a magnifying glass, but it does show how small we all are!”
