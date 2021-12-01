He that loveth his brother abideth in the light, and there is none occasion of stumbling in him. 1 John 2:10
I was a church secretary for many, many years. Needless to say I took church conference meeting minutes many times. I have also participated in many a church conference. Should the church spend the money to remodel a beloved sanctuary? Should the church update and buy this or that? I think I have experienced about all you can think of.
Topics and strong opinions are shared from a variety of perspectives on an issue. In the end, some people like the decision that was made and others did not. Despite their difference in opinion, the church endured because of the unity of the Spirit that bound it together.
In our scripture today, the apostle John spoke to a church that was going through internal struggles. Every church faces internal challenges from time to time. The way to get through them, however, is to remember the biblical command to love one another.
When we remember to continue loving those with whom we disagree, we remain focused on the Light of Christ. Only by remaining in the light of Christ can we hope to be the church that God wants us to be. In fact, churches that have been through difficult times but continue to display love are a powerful testimony to those outside the church.
We all should pray that we will display the Light of Christ in our lives to those around us, especially to those with whom we disagree. When we agree to disagree with someone in a civil way, pray for each other and try to understand each other’s points of view, the church can thrive in a loving way.
Just as the sound of a beloved pipe organ stirs our hearts, a new digital organ can mimic the exact sound of the old one. I pray that our lives can be just as pleasing as we spread the gospel in new and exciting ways to bring others to become a light for Christ. What a beautiful tune our lives can play as we abide in the light. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My granddaughter, Bella Knight, Pat Wheeler, Laura Hutchinson and Joe Houk on Dec. 2, to John Wilson Mills on Dec. 4, to Bobbi Ball, Barbara Brown and Pat Hardin on Dec. 5, and to my brother Butch Pitts on Dec. 6. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Todd and Kim Hartley on Dec. 5. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Intercession for others will often bring relief from our own difficulties and afflictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.