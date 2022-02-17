And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever. John 14:16
Some of the hardest words for many of us to hear are, “I’m leaving.” It could be the announcement of a beloved co-worker going on to another opportunity or a friend or family member who is moving away. One instance for me was when we took our son to the depot as he left for the military. The parting was proud, yet sad. The worse, by far, is the parting by death. My heart still aches when Mama told us that she was leaving us.
When someone leaves us it creates an ache in our hearts. In our scripture today this is what Jesus was telling His disciples, who had given up everything to follow Him for three years. But now Jesus was telling His friends He was leaving them — but not entirely. He would ascend to heaven, but the Holy Spirit would dwell in their lives.
In the three years that the disciples had followed Christ this had to be one of the hardest things for them to understand. It was hard for the disciples to imagine that God’s presence in them would be better than Jesus’ physical presence in their midst. But Jesus said that a movement empowered by the Spirit would go into the world and spread the gospel around the globe. And this is exactly what happened and is still happening through the church, and through people like you and me. When we are obedient to Christ and faithful to His call He transforms our lives and others because of our witness.
Through the blood of Christ on the cross we have the promise that any time that we say, or someone says to us, that they are leaving, it will be only temporary. What a promise and an incredible miracle that the same Holy Spirit that dwelled in the disciples is the same Holy Spirit that lives in our bodies as Jesus promised. The Holy Spirit is that comforter that Jesus promised in this scripture.
I thank the Heavenly Father for sending His Spirit into ordinary believers like me! I pray that this Spirit will empower me to be His witness in the world! This same Spirit is available to you when you invite Jesus into your heart. That’s when we can put the sad, “I’m leaving” in the past. We will then look forward to the eternal welcoming in Heaven. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are many unspoken prayer requests! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Eric Brown and Morgan Herterich on Feb. 17, to Kaye Morgan on Feb. 18, to Kay Ewell on Feb. 20, to Hilari Hubner, Betty Crocker and Haylee Barker on Feb. 21, to Malorie Myers on Feb. 22 and to Debbie Lindenmuth and Iris Thirtle on Feb. 23. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Ted and Marty Couch on February 21. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “God is not nearly as much concerned with our ability as He is with our submission!”
