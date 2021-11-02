And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures. I Corinthians 15:4
“Just in the nick of time!”
I have heard this expression several times this week. Once, when someone was telling the reporter about getting out of their burning home. Again, hearing another tell a reporter how they escaped from a car wreck.
As I pondered this expression, I myself began thinking about the chore of allotting time for Christmas shopping, getting Christmas cards prepared and in the mail, etc. I turned on the television and five different stations are already showing Christmas movies. I thought to myself, “Is it time?”
The holidays are a few short weeks away. Thanksgiving will soon come and go in what seems a flash. Then, people young and old will count down the days until Christmas morning. Adults check off shopping days while children mark the calendar until stockings are filled and presents are unwrapped. They wake up early on Christmas morning, filled with anticipation and wondering, “Is it time?”
From creation until Jesus’ birth, scripture tells the story of the coming King – the long-awaited One. All of history counted down the days to His coming. At just the right time, Jesus came as the perfect fulfillment of the law. He would be the One who would set His people free.
In Paul’s letter to the Corinthians, he wrote to remind them of this gospel message – then Jesus died and rose again just as it was prophesied. According to the scriptures, God’s plan happened just as He said it would. Jesus came just in time.
We can trust God’s plan for us. He keeps His promises. What He says He will do, He will surely accomplish. We can have confidence in Him now, and we can look forward to the time when He will come again to set all things right.
Everything happens at just the right time. The Heavenly Father's timing is perfect. Whatever is going on in our lives, we can trust God to make things right in His time. When our wants or needs do not happen right away, trust God’s timing. He has the right time for you and me.
All the busyness of the upcoming holiday season will come and go. Aren’t we glad that Jesus came just in the nick of time? Give your heart to Him because according to the scriptures, someday in the future He will say, “It is time.” Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Barbara Plane and Sarah Lyons on Nov. 4, to my son, Justin Lawrence on Nov. 5, to Matt Blackburn, Dieter Herterich and Lily Grace Townsend on Nov. 7, to Janice Herblin and Betsy Muraro on Nov. 10. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Buddy and Nicole Barker on Nov. 4. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A laugh is just like music; it lingers in the heart and where its melody is heard, the ills of life depart!”
