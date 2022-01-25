Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. John 14:27
What a storm! For at least nine days our news was inundated with warnings and speculations of an upcoming winter storm. Weather forecasters assured us that they had studied “all the models” and it was going to be a big one. Most of us took them at their word and made sure that we did our part in emptying grocery shelves in preparation.
Indeed, the storm came. Forecasters were safe. They had watched and studied all the signs and here it was, the fruits for their labors.
I watched on television as the different areas from west to east were affected with snow, sleet, freezing rain and even tornados. I couldn’t help but wonder how many people had heeded the warning. Had they prepared for what the future held? As I stood at the window and watched the storm rage outside I prayed a prayer of thanksgiving for a warm house, a full pantry and safety from the elements. Suddenly, a feeling of peace wrapped around me like a warm blanket.
All these things brought to mind one of my favorite scriptures that I share with you today. Jesus was about to depart from this world when He spoke these words to His disciples. As He shared with them this verbal Last Will and Testament, so to speak, the Lord promised to leave them His peace.
While “Shalom” or “Peace to you” may be an everyday greeting to some, Jesus didn’t intend to wish His closest friends a simple farewell. We sometimes wish friends a “safe trip” or say “take care,” but Jesus truly meant that His peace would dwell within them after His departure because of the coming of the Holy Spirit.
The peace that Christ gives us is real; the peace of the world isn’t. Jesus’ peace is lasting; the peace of the world is only temporary. The peace Jesus gives us is internal; the world’s peace is external. If we base our hope on the so-called false peace the world offers, we will always find that we will be disillusioned and have empty promises.
The best part of this verse is when Jesus told His followers not to be afraid. There is no reason for us to fear anything in this world if we have Jesus. His peace drives away all fear. I thank my Heavenly Father for giving me the kind of peace that nothing in the world can take away. Even in my lowest times, I have His peace.
Our Bible shows the forecast for “all the models” of what our futures hold. Jesus, Himself, told us to not let our hearts be troubled and not to be afraid. As the storms of life come at us, we will always be prepared when we lean on Him. Plus, we don’t have to worry about getting milk and bread! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are many unspoken prayer requests! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Brian Vannoy on Jan. 28, and to Doris Edwards and Greg Horne on Jan. 29 and to Patsy McGuire on Jan. 31. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Some people wear their halos much too tight!”
