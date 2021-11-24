As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you. Isaiah 66:13a
Another year has come and gone and here we are at Thanksgiving. I truly try to make each year one of thanks-living. That is, to celebrate my many blessings and thank God for His care and provision for me and my family.
However, even in these days coming up on Thanksgiving, I have struggled with “counting it all joy.”
If you have ever sat next to your child’s bed while they are sick or recovering from surgery, you will know how my heart feels. It is sometimes a helpless feeling.
This week, I sat next to my brother in the dentist office as he had to have his front tooth removed. He was in so much pain and was not verbally able to let us know the extent of his pain. I tried to reassure him by stroking his arm, but he only became more upset. After the tooth was removed, he immediately calmed down as I reassured him that he would now feel better. Between myself, the nurse and the oral surgeon he was comforted.
As my heart called out to the Lord for help in this situation, I remembered the scripture that I share with you today. Through Isaiah, God told the Israelites, “As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you.”
God promised to give His children peace and to carry them the way a mother cradles a child in her arms. This tender message was for the people who had a reverence for God. This same God wants for us to hear that message today. Thankfully, I have leaned into it so much the past few days.
God’s ability and desire to comfort His people appears again in Paul’s letter to the Corinthian believers. Paul said the Lord is the one “who comforts us in all our troubles” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). This is another of my favorite verses of comfort. God is gentle and sympathetic with us when we are in trouble.
My prayer each day is that God will assure me of His care through the power of the Holy Spirit. One day all suffering will end. Our tears will dry up permanentl, and we will be safe in God’s arms forever. Until then, we can depend on God’s love to support us when we suffer. What a blessing to know that nothing can separate us from God’s love. That alone is reason to say, “Happy Thanksgiving!”
Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Teresa Cook on Nov. 25, to Rachel Mills on Nov. 28 and to Tom Alexander and Jenny Myers on Dec. 1. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Larry and Sandra Houk on Nov. 25 and to Sam and Kay Ewell on Nov. 30. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Keep your temper; no one else wants it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.