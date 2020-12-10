“So Jacob was left alone, and a man wrestled with him till daybreak. When the man saw that he could not overpower him, he touched the socket of Jacob’s hip so that his hip was wrenched as he wrestled with the man. Then the man said, “Let me go, for it is daybreak. But Jacob replied, “I will not let you go unless you bless me.” Genesis 32: 24-26
Angels are one of the most intriguing subjects ever. From an early age we are given the illusion that these heavenly beings are dressed in white, have halos and spend their time playing harps while lounging on clouds. I can even remember Mama telling me that my guardian angel had tattered wings from trying to keep me out of trouble!
Today’s scripture paints another image of an angel. This angel wrestled with Jacob. What a struggle it must have been that the confrontation lasted all night long. The fact Jacob was so strong that the angel had to break his hip to end the battle is spellbinding.
As the battle against COVID rages on, separating us from our friends and loved ones, it seems that we are in a battle. I have friends and family that suffered with the virus.
We need protection from physical and spiritual battles. There are many that are suffering from fear, depression and loneliness as the virus lingers on. Every day my prayers include requests to God to send these warrior angels to guard and protect us in every way.
Angels are servants to God, they are messengers to man, they are warriors against evil and guardians to whom and how God instructs them. An angel appeared to Mary to tell her she would deliver the Savior. Angels heralded the birth of Jesus. Angels ministered to Jesus in the desert. An angel was present at the empty tomb. Angels are always with us. Most importantly, an angel will trumpet the coming of Jesus!
The news this week told of an alignment of Saturn and Jupiter on Dec. 21 that they are calling the “Bethlehem Star.” This phenomenon has not happened for 800 years. I do hope that the sky is clear so that we can experience this “star.” The star that appeared to the shepherds and the wise men must have been an incredible sight in itself. Then to have a multitude of angels to appear with it is mind bending!
These wonders of wonder, angels and stars, proclaiming hope for the future! It was true when Jesus was born just as it is true now! We go through these next few weeks decorating, shopping and planning for a celebration on December 25th. Most importantly, remember to celebrate the reason the angels and the star that led those so long ago: to lead us closer to the greatest gift of all, Jesus! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Rita Jackson, Eddie Plemmons, Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Billie Howell and the family at the passing of Ray Howell.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Charles Hardin and Lillie Troyer on Dec. 10, to Eliza Madison Tester on Dec. 11, to David Harwood and Les Thirtle on Dec. 12, to Marilyn Merritt and Blake Byrd on Dec. 13, to Kendyl Baird, Wendy Lawrence and Alyson Harding on Dec. 14, and to Ashlyn Baird on Dec. 15. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Leigh Ann Byrd on Dec. 16th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “You cannot be afraid with Jesus standing at the door of your courage!”
