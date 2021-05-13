I’ve lost touch with current trends in child psychology. A couple of decades ago, there was a stream of thought that said fairy tales were bad for children; planted the wrong idea of life in their little heads, you know. Perhaps some of that thinking is still going on; or perhaps I simply ran into a bit of political correctness awhile back. You see, my youngest granddaughter climbed into my lap with a book she wanted me to read to her. On first glance I thought it was the familiar story of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf. Nope — it turned out to be a story about the Three Mean Pigs and the Good Wolf!
I confess to liking the old fairy tale stories like the Uncle Remus stories which feature Brer Fox, Brer Wolf, Brer Bear, Brer Possum and Brer Rabbit. In fact, I’ve read most of the Uncle Remus stories to my twin grandchildren who live in D.C. I fear I have gone so far as to assure them that Brer Rabbit drops by Rocky Comfort, our place in the mountains, every now and then to chat with me. And he always sends his regards to the twins.
Now the twins are 7, while little Caroline is 4. Caroline is fascinated with the idea that Brer Rabbit, in his waistcoat and hat, is a personal friend of Grandee; the twins don’t really believe all this stuff about Brer Rabbit stopping by to see me. But, since I tell it as true, they just grin and say reprovingly, “Now, Grandee.”
The other day while down in the mountains of Georgia I came upon a street sign that read “Rabbit Town.” Yep, I sent a photo of that sign to the twins, saying that Brer Rabbit and I were talking one day, and he gave me that photo to send to the twins to prove there is a rabbit town.
You know, I think that, contrary to Freud and his like, there is more to fairy tales than just being children’s stories. There’s something much deeper than just an expression of wishful thinking. And for years I held on to a subconscious belief that life really does always turn out well in the end — you know, down the road everybody does live “happily ever after.” Then I came face to face with the broken lives that every pastor encounters; I saw people do things, and have things done to them, that wreck their lives in a way that can never be undone.
Still and still, all of us want to believe that life will, in the end, be perfect. That is a false hope, and it has to do with sin — Freud can call it what he likes; a rose by any other name will smell the same. Despite the fairy tale yearning, all our lives in this world are broken and scarred and filled with might-have-beens.
And the further along life’s path I go, the more grateful I am for the good news of the Gospel of Jesus. For I believe in the depths of my heart that God’s intention for us was a fairy tale life, and that even though every life is wrecked by sin, because of the good news of the Gospel we are offered that fairy tale ending. No, not in this world where Humpty Dumpty cannot be put together again, but in a new and better world. I believe that for all those who reach out to the unbelievable, fairy tale quality of the Gospel, the best is yet to be.
So, go to church this Sunday and hear the message that points beyond this broken world to a better one.
Meanwhile, I think I’ll go read a fairy tale; I have to be ready for the grandkids, you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.