You probably know about the monarch butterfly’s annual journey to and from Mexico. Maybe you have heard about the thousands of hawks that will fly over Grandfather Mountain on their way south. This year, the High Country is also playing temporary host to guests of a different type: dragonflies.
The number of dragonflies observed in this year’s migration seems to be notably high. As the sun set during one evening last week, I observed thousands of these voracious predators while they were hunting for flying insects in a small field. It was remarkable.
In comparison to the research committed to monarch butterflies and birds, much less is known about dragonfly migration. In a 2006 study, a group of researchers outfitted 14 green darner dragonflies with radio transmitters and were able to track their fall migration for 12 days. What they discovered was that the dragonfly is a practical traveler.
On average, the green darners migrated south every three days, and covered roughly 36 miles with each flight. They only moved during the daylight hours and when windspeeds were less than 15 mph.
They did not continue their southernly journey if temperatures remained consistently warm but would wait for two nights of successively lower temperatures before making the decision to leave an area. If an object got in their way, they negotiated around it — even if it meant temporarily traveling north to do so.
These are the same tried and true techniques that are used by songbirds.
About nine dragonfly species in North America are considered regular migrants, including the common green darner, wandering glider, band-winged dragonlet, and several species of saddlebags and meadowhawk.
Which of these will you find?
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, please email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails!
Amy Renfranz is a Certified Naturalist through the Yellowstone Association Institute and a Certified Environmental Educator in the state of North Carolina. She is the Director of Education and Natural Resource Management for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
