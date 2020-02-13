Blowing Rock, NC (28605)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain early. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Colder. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.