BLOWING ROCK — Tis’ the season as Christmas festivities began in Blowing Rock with the annual lighting of the town on Nov. 29, and the Christmas parade on Nov. 30.
The afternoon and early evening of Friday, Nov. 29, saw hundreds pack Memorial Park in Blowing Rock to visit Santa, listen to live music and much more. Dozens of families took part in hayrides around Blowing Rock, while others met several farm animals such as alpacas, boats, a pony and bunny rabbits brought in by A Zoo 2 You from Monroe.
The main event happened after sunset, when Mayor Charlie Sellers counted down to the lighting of the town. At once, the dark park had hundreds of lights illuminate the area, including the gazebo, trees and signs. While the live music continued, many took pictures and marveled at the lights.
Community members then made their way through downtown Blowing Rock on Nov. 30 for the annual Christmas parade — complete with appearances from the Grinch, Jack Skellington from the Nightmare Before Christmas and Santa Claus. Dancers and band members from local groups performed for the crowd as they marched through downtown while local community members handed out candy to attendees.
