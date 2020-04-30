BLOWING ROCK — Chris Wetmore recently joined the elite group of community association managers who have earned the Professional Community Association Manager credential from Community Associations Institute. Wetmore is one of more than 2,200 managers worldwide who have earned the highest level of professional recognition in the community association field.
Wetmore has nine years of experience in the community association management industry and currently manages Blue Ridge Mountain Club community. Committed to the area he serves, Wetmore is also a member of the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Committee, a group that works on various town projects.
To earn the PCAM credential, managers must have five years of community association management experience and complete more than 100 hours of course work. In addition, credentialed PCAMs must fulfill continuing education and service requirements, as well as adhere to a code of ethics.
“Professionals who earn CAI credentials maximize the value they can provide to their community association clients,” said CEO Thomas Skiba. “Not only have these professionals demonstrated a personal commitment to self-improvement, but they have also elevated their practical knowledge and expertise. That’s what all community associations need, and what board members and residents deserve.”
More information is available at www.caionline.org.
