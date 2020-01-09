BLOWING ROCK — Chetola Resort’s staff has donated 700 pounds of food to Casting Bread Ministries of Blowing Rock. This donation was the result of more than 200 employees working together to benefit the community.
“I’m so proud of the Chetola team for taking the time to make a positive impact on our local community,” said Chetola’s Food Drive Coordinator Dalton Kilby. “We’re excited about establishing an ongoing relationship with Casting Bread Ministries and look forward to other opportunities that allow us to serve others.”
Casting Bread’s food pantry allows clients to channel income toward other needs for their families including transportation to work and school, paying utility bills or paying for medical needs instead of food. This service is increasingly beneficial to locals around the holidays.
“Casting Bread provides more than 9,000 pounds of food to more than 1,000 people each month. This would not be possible without the support of organizations like Chetola,” said Casting Bread’s Executive Director Sam Garrett.
Along with the donation to Casting Bread Ministries, Chetola employees were offered an additional chance make a difference by proprietor Kent Tarbutton. Each employee was offered a $10-bill upon exit of this year’s Christmas celebration under one condition: pay it forward.
“Ten dollars can make a meaningful difference in all sorts of scenarios. I challenge the Chetola staff to make that difference and offer the story behind how they impacted someone,” said Tarbutton.
Since the pay it forward opportunity was initiated, many stories have been collected. Some employees’ stories include paying for someone else’s meal in a drive through line or adding something extra to a Salvation Army collection bucket.
Chetola and its staff hope to continue the “pay it forward” tradition for many more Christmases to come.
To learn more about Chetola Resort, visit its website at www.chetola.com.
For more information on Casting Bread, visit www.faithbridgeumc.org/casting-bread-food-pantry.html.
