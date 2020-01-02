Athletics in the Watauga area included plenty of championships in 2019.
Several local teams and individuals won championships on the local, conference and national levels.
Finding the right combination of players and coaches is critical in producing a championship. Changes were made with several local teams looking to become champions on different levels.
With that in mind, here are the Top 10 sports stories for 2019.
1. Another changing of the guard
The year 2018 saw a change in the head football coach at App State from Scott Satterfield to Eli Drinkwitz.
The year 2019 saw another change in the head football coach at App State from Drinkwitz to Shawn Clark.
Drinkwitz, after taking over for Satterfield, who was hired away by Louisville, led App State to another Sun Belt Conference championship, another berth in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game and a fifth bowl berth.
Drinkwitz would not be around long enough to go to the New Orleans Bowl. He was hired away by Missouri on Dec. 9 and App State, within a week, promoted assistant head coach and offensive line coach Shawn Clark to replace Drinkwitz.
Clark coached the No. 20-ranked Mountaineers past Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
2. Coach of two hoops programs
Watauga High School needed a boys’ basketball coach after Rob Sanders stepped down at the end of the 2018-19 season. The Pioneers looked to the girls’ coach Laura Barry to coach the boys’ and the girls’ programs on May 6.
Barry was already a successful coach of the girls’ team. The Pioneers reached the state playoffs in her first three years in charge of the program. One of those years includes a Northwestern Conference championship.
The Pioneers are hopeful she can do the same with the boys’ program. Thus far, the Pioneers’ boys team is 5-5 this season, 1-0 in the Northwestern Conference.
The story of Barry coaching the boys’ team reached national status when it was reported in USA Today.
3. Avery Cannon wins state 3-A championship
Watauga distance runner Avery Cannon won the state 3-A cross-country race with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds. He finished 14 seconds in front of Weddington’s Jake Toomey on Nov. 9 in Kernersville.
Cannon also qualified to run the national Footlocker Championships. He finished ninth in the South Region. Since he finished in the top 10 of one of four regions, he qualified for the nationals. Cannon started out in the lead pack of the nationals, which were in San Diego, but fell back and finished 38th in the race on Dec. 14.
Cannon also finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run in the 2019 state 3-A track and field meet May 17. He qualified for the state race by taking third in the Western Regional on May 11.
4. Offensive juggernaut
Watauga’s football team went 13-2 in 2019, won its second outright Northwestern Conference championship and reached the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Watauga’s offense averaged an eye-popping 49.2 points per game. The Pioneers also averaged 382.3 rushing yards per game and the Pioneers scored more than 50 points nine times, including two playoff games.
Watauga coach Ryan Habich was named Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches and the Pioneers’ 49-14 playoffs loss was to eventual 3-AA state champs Weddington.
Quarterback Anderson Castle finished with 2,223 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 251 carries, and wingback Jaiden Bond finished with 1,584 yards and 16 touchdowns on 112 carries.
Jake Watson, who replaced the injured Bryce Satterfield, gained 752 yards and scored 21 touchdowns rushing. Satterfield finished with 539 yards and seven touchdowns in just four games.
5. NWC dynasty
Watauga’s volleyball team went undefeated in the Northwestern Conference for the fourth straight season, leaving the Pioneers with 55 straight league victories.
Watauga went 14-0 in league games from 2016-19 and won the final NWC match in 2015, leaving the Pioneers with a 43-straight match winning streak going into the season. Watauga went 12-0 in the NWC — West Caldwell dropped out of the conference, leaving the Pioneers with two less league games to play, and with a 55-straight match streak at the end of the conference season.
Watauga went through the entire regular season with a 23-0 record. The Pioneers won their first three state 3-A playoff games before losing to West Rowan in the fourth round.
6. Castle plays in the Shrine Bowl
Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle was chosen to play in the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21.
Castle mostly played slotback in the game, which South Carolina won 27-17. He also played six plays at quarterback, played on the kickoff return team and held on extra points and field goals.
Castle also said he enjoyed all that the players did that did not involve football, such as his visit to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C.
7. Power victories
Appalachian State’s football team faced road games at North Carolina and at South Carolina in the 2019 season.
Appalachian State returned to Boone with a win after each game. North Carolina claimed a 34-31 win over North Carolina on Sept. 21 at Chapel Hill and a victory over South Carolina Nov. 9.
App State’s win over North Carolina was the team’s first over a Power Five conference team since the Mountaineers beat Michigan 34-32 in 2007. App State’s win over South Carolina was the first over the Gamecocks since 1975 when the Jim Brakefield-led Mountaineers beat South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C., 39-34.
North Carolina gets a second chance on Sept. 3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
8. App State new hoops coach
Appalachian State parted ways with former men’s basketball coach Jim Fox and hired new coach Dustin Kerns away from Presbyterian College.
Kerns, a Kingsport, Tenn. native, took over the program on March 28. The Mountaineers are 8-4 going into their next game, which is Dec. 29 at North Carolina State.
9. App women win tournament
The Appalachian State women’s basketball team beat North Texas 76-59 at the Holmes Center to win the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament. Watauga beat UNC-Asheville, Marshall and Campbell to get to the finals of the tournament.
10. Equip 11-under team in Ripken World Series
The Equip 11-under baseball team finished second in the Cal Ripken World Series, which was played July 17-20 in Jensen Beach, Fla.
Equip beat Pensacola, Fla. 11-0 and beat Okeeheelee, Fla. 17-0. Equip beat Pensacola in the first round if the final bracket and followed with a 7-5 win over Flood City, Fla. Equip settled for second place with a loss to Phipps Park in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.