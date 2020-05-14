BLOWING ROCK — When the Chef & Somm restaurant in Blowing Rock closed at the beginning of March due to COVID-19, the owners of the establishment decided to take the opportunity to rework and reimagine their restaurant, completing the transformation with the restaurant’s new name, Café Violette.
“We hope Café Violette provides a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere where anyone can enjoy cuisine from Marseille and Mediterranean coast while sipping interesting beer and wine if they choose,” said staff members Kyle and Sunshine Martin and owner Catherine Thomas.
Both Kyle and Sunshine culinary school graduates, and the two have been chefs and restaurant managers for the past seven years. Kyle had been a chef at Chef & Somm since it opened, and he and Sunshine live in Todd.
Thomas has been an owner of the restaurant for “a little over a year now,” and enjoys running a business in Blowing Rock, where she has lived since 2017.
“We love the unique and cozy atmosphere of our space, and we love the Blowing Rock community,” said both of the Martins and Thomas.
Café Violette’s dining space consists of “about 45 seats” inside and on its porch. There are “only about 8 tables in all,” and bar seating is also available, according to the Martins and Thomas.
“We also have a bit of seating in our courtyard that can only be used when it is not raining,” they said.
The cafe started offering take out the week of May 4, and the owners plan to open the restaurant to the public “as soon as legally and safely possible,” ideally by the end of May.
Find more information about Café Violette on its website at cafeviolettebr.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cafeviolette.
