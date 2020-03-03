BLOWING ROCK — For 2020-2021, the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, Inc. has earmarked monies to fund the following new scholarships: one $2000 scholarship, one $5,000 scholarship (the Tessien Family Scholarship), one $5000 scholarship (the Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship), and one $15,000 scholarship (the Jane and Dan Wolfe Scholarship). These scholarships will be available for distribution for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education. For example, the $2000 scholarship will be payable at $1000 each semester. These scholarships are established to honor Blowing Rock students attending institutions of higher education — community college, technical school or two/four year colleges and universities.
Qualifications for these scholarships are as follows:
- Must be a student (or will enter in Fall 2020) at a community college, technical school, or two/four year college or university
- Must currently live and have lived in the Blowing Rock School District for the previous two years
- Must have attended Watauga High School for a minimum of two years (exceptions may be made for home school students and/or private/prep school students)
- Must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or better
- Must submit a completed application and a typed 1-2 page statement which will include goals for the future — academic as well as personal and professional, academic, extracurricular activities and community service and financial information
Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit — such as extracurricular/community service/work experiences, leadership and character — and needs such as family resources and income, other siblings in college, family circumstances or other available financial aid.
Completed applications must be mailed to P.O. Box 525, Blowing Rock, N.C., 28605, be in this mailbox by 5 p.m. on March 6, or be postmarked by 5 p.m.. on Friday, March 6. Applications will not be accepted at any other place, after the March 6th deadline, and/or without all information included.
Applications are available at the Guidance Office at Watauga High School, at Blowing Rock Town Hall, and/or online at www.blowingrockcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.