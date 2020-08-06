BLOWING ROCK — On Aug. 3, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum announced that Maggie Flanagan, a Boone native, is the museum’s new marketing and communications director that joined the team in July.
Flanagan is an artist and educator who graduated from Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State University before earning a master’s degree in photography from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia. She also holds a master’s degree in clay from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., where she worked for Anderson Gallery and taught photography.
Flanagan worked at Page Bond Gallery in Richmond before she relocated to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Blowing Rock with her husband, Sam, to work at BRAHM.
To learn more about Flanagan and her role at the museum, visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome/maggie.
