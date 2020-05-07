BLOWING ROCK — On April 28 the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum distributed more than 1,000 art kits to kindergarteners, first- and second-graders from Watauga County’s eight elementary schools.
“Each kit contained washable markers, washable tempera cake paints, brushes, heavyweight drawing paper, and a packet of drawing and painting inspiration created by BRAHM’s Education Center Director Jennifer Garonzik,” according to BRAHM’s announcement.
In its May 4 newsletter, BRAHM included a link to a Google Photos folder where the gallery has compiled several photos of local children posing with their newly received art kits.
“Thanks to the support of the Kennedy-Herterick Foundation, we were so honored to be able to deliver more than 1,000 free art kits to K-3 students last week. We were tickled pink to see so many delightful photos of the kiddos receiving the kits,” BRAHM stated.
Additional pictures of local young artists can be found online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/athome/young-artist-weekly-showcase.
