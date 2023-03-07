BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Art and History Museum works with schools to supplement art education programs to encourage the county to improve its funding of the arts.
Kayla Reishe, education outreach coordinator, and Jennifer Garonzik, education center director, both work to create an educational art experience that combines motor skills, art history and socialization for children and young adults that visit BRAHM.
“We want to be really clear that we are not necessarily trying to make up for a lack of funding, because we feel strongly that the arts should be fully supported. We prefer to think of it as supplementing. We have to be really careful not to get in this trap of folks saying, ’Well, we don’t need to get more art teachers because BRAHM will come and BRAHM will have our kids for our class.’ We don’t want folks to assume that we’re going to pick up the slack that the taxpayers money should go toward,” Garonzik said, “We’re just trying to reach as many community members as possible.”
Outside of the programs within the museum for interested families such as the Doodlebug Club and the Afternoon Art Club, BRAHM offers WCS field trips. BRAHM fully hosts the field trip, that includes tours of the all of the museum’s galleries, an art activity and, depending on the age, the group education on art history that follows the state curriculum. BRAHM also offers the schools free transportation and will pay for the buses, which is funded through grants fromSt. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.
“I make sure to create lesson plans for before, during and after their field trips about different subjects in school. I have math lessons, I have language arts, social studies and science, all depending on what the exhibit I’m planning for is. I plan a couple of teacher packets with all that information, so teachers are able to just kind of museum and have not have to worry. Field trips are also great for teaching children about museum manners, and how to act in a public place that they may have not been before,” Reishe said.
Tours range from kindergarten to high school, and are curated depending on the age of the class visiting. Worksheets are given to students that encourage students to use cognitive thinking and ELA standard work. In some cases it has the students describe the art or compare the art, while in other cases it requires the students to create haikus.
“It’s a really special resource in that we have a lot of Title One schools in the county where asking parents for $10 for field trips is a hardship. So we feel very strongly that we want to make it a completely zero cost experience for them,” Garonzik said.
BRAHM encourages families to reach out to schools to help raise awareness of the programs they offer for the county to help get students involved. BRAHM has free memberships for community members on that receive SNAP EBT.
Blowing Rock Community Foundation has donated for many years by partially funding the Young at Art program at BRAHM. This program enables Blowing Rock School’s Kindergarten through fourth grade students to visit BRAHM every month during the school year, free of charge, without their school.
This program concludes with a Student Spectacular art show in May of each year in BRAHM’s Alexander Community Room. Every student in this program has a piece of work on display in the museum. This year there are 230 students participating in the Young at Art program.
“It’s a new experience. The students are always very excited to be here, but we always make sure it ties back into their classroom-required learning as well,” Garonzik said. “Like Kayla said, she spent a lot of time planning lessons. The teachers, this is an added thing for them. We try to help in any way we can.”
For more information visit www.blowing rockmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.