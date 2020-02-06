ASHEVILLE — One man from Blowing Rock was recently elected as an officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and another Blowing Rock man was appointed to the foundation’s board of trustees.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation announced the appointment of its new officers and the addition of members to its board of trustees and council of advisors on Jan. 30.
“With a diverse range of backgrounds, these individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the leadership of the nonprofit that is focused on preserving and protecting the Blue Ridge Parkway,” the foundation stated.
The board of trustees reelected Alfred Adams, who was appointed to a second term as chair of the board. The board also elected John Mitchell (the business and community development director for Henderson County) as vice chair, Jim McDowell (a Blowing Rock resident and president of McDowell Hospitality and owner and operator of The Mountainaire Inn & Log Cabins) as treasurer and Jennifer Zuckerman (director of strategic initiatives at the World Food Policy Center at Duke University) as the board secretary.
The board also welcomed new trustees — Bob Stout of Blowing Rock and Bob Lassiter of Winston-Salem. Stout is a retired region president of U.S. Foods; Lassiter is a retired finance manager for HanesBrands/Haeco Americas.
“The foundation is experiencing new levels of success to benefit the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Adams said in a statement. “The wise counsel of our existing and new members of the board of trustees and council of advisors has provided the momentum for the continued growth and sustainability of the foundation’s vision and mission.”
The council of advisors welcomed Tanya Marie Cummings of Horse Shoe, Donald H. Gest of Charlotte and Julie H. Moore of Winston-Salem.
Cummings is the CEO and president of Pathways to Parks, an outdoor adventure group focused on getting people of color outdoors and into national parks. Gest leads The Doan Brook Company, a business development and investment company. Moore has worked for First Citizens Bank for the past 20 years as a manager of Retail Banking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.