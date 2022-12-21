Winter in the High Country, especially in late January, is likely to feature cold temperatures, while also a proper climate for ice and snow, whether that be from Mother Nature or man-made devices.
In Blowing Rock, the cold weather only means that it is time again to warm up the community through celebrating the annual event that is WinterFest, coming this year from January 26 to 29, 2023.
In 1997, Blowing Rock business owners convened and decided to create a festival to celebrate the fun side of winter – and Blowing Rock WinterFest debuted in January 1998. Since that inaugural year, events have been added and the festival has evolved to include wine tasting, ice carving demonstrations, live music, K9 keg pulls and more. Not only is WinterFest a blast, it also has proven a valuable philanthropist, raising thousands of dollars to help various charitable causes in the community.
Whether temperatures are a balmy 50 degrees or 30 degrees and snowing, attendees make this an annual winter trek because of the variety of events and entertainment available to them.
Over the years, various media publications have lauded the event. Travel & Leisure magazine named Blowing Rock “one of America’s Prettiest Winter Towns.” It has also been named one of the “Top Pick” events by AAA, and was named a Top 20 Event by Southeastern Tourism Society.
“WinterFest gives our visitors and local residents alike the opportunity to enjoy the fun side of winter,” said Suzy Barker.
Orchestrated and produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce in concert with numerous community, civic and nonprofit organizations (with proceeds going to charitable causes), WinterFest is a wintertime experience not to be missed. Thousands come to Blowing Rock on WinterFest weekend to take part in the “mini-events” that make up the whole.
Blowing Rock has ice sculptures featured in front of participating businesses and in Memorial Park beginning Friday, Jan. 27, through the weekend. These renowned ice carvers dazzle spectators with their live carving demonstration on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“That’s free and fun, seeing the creativity they bring to those. And there are several ice carving demonstrations, all free, throughout the weekend, too,” said Barker.
By Saturday, Jan. 28, activities are in full swing.
“Nothing warms the mind, body and soul like a good Chili Challenge, and thanks to The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, several competing restaurants will be putting up their best efforts,” said Barker. “All proceeds go to Rotary’s various charitable causes, and they range from Hospitality House and the Hunger Coalition to OASIS, and toward a host of other great needs.”
Ever wonder what it would be like as a frontiersman or Native American in 1700?
“Mystery Hill hosts the WinterHawk tomahawk throwing competition in which anyone can participate,” said Barker. “Before you holler out a war howl as you throw at the target and hit a bullseye, imagining that it is the enemy (or tonight’s dinner) coming into view on the trail ahead. Make sure that gentleman throwing in the lane next to you isn’t wearing a hearing aid!”
There is so much more to WinterFest. Concerns over COVID-19 safety and extreme weather led to the cancellation of the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Resort, but the event hopes to make its return in 2023. If you’re one of the brave, sign up before it’s too late, as limited space is available.
Some features of WinterFest are still evolving, so it is advised to stay up to date with the WinterFest schedule of events from Jan. 26 to 29 at www.blowingrockwinterfest.com, or contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at info@blowingrock.com or calling (828) 295-7851.
