BLOWIING ROCK — The Blowing Rock boys’ basketball team used its size and its ability to get out on a fastbreak in its 55-25 win over visiting Cove Creek on Nov. 21.
Blowing Rock built a 27-14 lead by halftime and was never in jeopardy. Wyatt Kohout scored six points and a Kohout steal led to a Bennett Brown basket in the first quarter.
Grant Troyer and Ayden Knight added points to give the Rockets a 12-6 first quarter lead.
Blowing Rock center Morgan Henry scored six points in the second quarter.
Kohout added five points, including a 3-point basket, and Brown scored a basket to help the Rockets outscore Cove Creek 15-8 in the second quarter.
Orin Ellis kept the Raiders competitive in the first quarter by scoring all six of Cove Creek’s points. He added three points in the second quarter, while Kade Maiden scored three points and Jack Hicks added a basket in the quarter.
The Rockets closed the door on Cove Creek by outscoring the Raiders 28-11 in the second half.
Kohout led Blowing Rock with 12 points. Knight scored nine points, Brown had eight and Henry scored six points.
Brodie Sukow, Fran Miranda Aponte and Micha Duvall each scored four points, while Sam Nixon, Collin Anderson and Ben Watson each scored two points.
Ellis scored 12 points to pace Cove Creek. Hicks finished with five points, J.T. Cook and Maiden each scored three points and Nathan Gutschal scored two.
In other boys’ middle school games, Hardin Park beat Bethel 42-23, Parkway beat Green Valley 33-26 and Valle Crucis beat Mabel 42-11.
Blowing Rock plays at Green Valley on Nov. 25. Cove Creek plays at Valle Crucis, Bethel plays at Mabel and Parkway plays at Hardin Park, also on Nov. 25.
