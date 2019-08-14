BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee and the Town of Blowing Rock invite all residents and business owners to attend the State of the Town event Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
Come learn about exciting current and future projects in the town of Blowing Rock as well as economic indicators. The town’s report will be presented by the new town manager Shane Fox.
Charles Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber as well as the Village Foundation.
Amanda Lugenbell, Assistant Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year end occupancy numbers.
This special event will bring everyone up to date on various projects taking place around Town and the Chamber of Commerce events and programs. At the conclusion of the presentations, speakers and representatives will be available for questions.
The meeting will take place in the Community Meeting Room on the second floor in the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
