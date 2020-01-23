BOONE — The Blowing Rock School basketball teams piled up plenty of wins over the course of the 2019-20 season.
Blowing Rock’s boys’ basketball team ran the table during the regular season by finishing with a 14-0 record. The Rockets earned the No. 1 seed going into the boys’ basketball tournament, which begins Jan. 23 at Blowing Rock’s gym.
The Rockets face eighth-seeded Mabel, which struggled to a 0-14 record during the season. The game is one of four first-round games, which all begin at 5 p.m. at the home site of the higher-seeded teams.
No. 2 seeded-Parkway (12-2) hosts Bethel (2-12) in the first round, while No. 3-seeded Hardin Park (9-5) hosts No. 6 Green Valley (6-8). No. 4-seeded Valle Crucis (7-7) hosts No. 5-seeded Cove Creek (6-8). All games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Blowing Rock’s girls’ team finished in second place with a 12-2 record. Blowing Rock hosts seventh-seeded Bethel (2-12) in the first round of the tournament. All of the first-round games of the girls’ tournament begin at 4 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Blowing Rock finished second to Cove Creek, who won the regular-season championship with a 13-1 record. The Raiders host eighth-seeded Green Valley (0-14).
Third-seeded Hardin Park (11-3) hosts sixth-seeded Valle Crucis (5-9) and fourth-seeded Parkway (8-6) hosts fifth-seeded Mabel (5-9).
The semifinals will be played Jan. 27 at Watauga High School. The first semifinal game, which pits the winner of the Cove Creek-Green Valley game vs. the winner of the Parkway-Mabel game starts at 4 p.m.
The second semifinal game, which features the winner of the Hardin Park-Valle Crucis game and the winner of the Blowing Rock-Bethel game, begins at 5 p.m. The girls’ final is at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Final Watauga County Middle School Basketball Standings
Boys’ standings
Team W L Pct.
Blowing Rock 14 0 1.000
Parkway 12 2 .857
Hardin Park 9 5 .643
Valle Crucis 7 7 .500
Cove Creek 6 8 .429
Green Valley 6 8 .429
Bethel 2 12 .143
Mabel 0 14 .000
Tournament schedule
Jan. 23 First round (Games are at home site of higher-seeded team).
(8) Mabel at Blowing Rock, 5 p.m.
(5) Cove Creek at (4) Valle Crucis, 5 p.m.
(6) Green Valley at (3) Hardin Park, 5 p.m.
(7) Bethel at (2) Parkway, 5 p.m.
Jan. 27
Second round (Games are at WHS)
Semifinals
Mabel-Blowing Rock winner vs. Valle Crucis-Cove Creek winner, 6 p.m.
Green Valley-Hardin Park winner vs. Bethel-Parkway winner, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30
Final (At Watauga High School)
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ standings
Team W L Pct.
Cove Creek 13 1 .929
Blowing Rock 12 2 .857
Hardin Park 11 3 .786
Parkway 8 6 .571
Mabel 5 9 .357
Valle Crucis 5 9 .357
Bethel 2 12 .143
Green Valley 0 14 .000
Tournament schedule
Jan. 23
First round (Games are at home site of higher-seeded team).
(8) Green Valley at (1) Cove Creek, 4 p.m.
(5) Mabel at (4) Parkway, 4 p.m.
(6) Valle Crucis at (3) Hardin Park, 4 p.m.
(7) Bethel at (2) Blowing Rock 4 p.m.
Jan 27.
Second round (Games are at WHS)
Semifinals
Green Valley-Cove Creek winner vs. Mabel-Parkway winner, 4 p.m.
Hardin Park-Valle Crucis winner vs. Blowing Rock-Bethel winner, 5 p.m.
Jan. 30
Final (At Watauga High School)
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
