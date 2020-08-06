BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock’s annual State of the Town event will be broadcast online beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. The address gives community members an opportunity to receive updates from town officials regarding town construction, tourism and finances.
Town officials that will speak during the State of the Town include Mayor Charlie Sellers and Town Manager Shane Fox, along with Tracy Brown, the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority executive director, who will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted tourism in the area.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin will provide an update on current projects and initiatives of the chamber and the Village Foundation.
Community members may submit questions to be addressed at the conclusion of the State of the Town by emailing Hardin at hardince@blowingrock.com. Questions will be asked to the appropriate official by a moderator.
The Town of Blowing Rock YouTube channel is located at https://bit.ly/3a36vMg, and town meetings, including the State of the Town, are also streamed on the Blowing Rock website at http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/residents/meetings/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.