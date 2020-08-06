BLOWING ROCK — The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock announced the release of its annual “Blowing Rock Star” campaign on July 31. Blowing Rock residents will receive a letter on behalf of the Foundation Board of Directors asking donors to become a “Blowing Rock Star” or to renew their status.
During the years, the “Blowing Rock Star” campaign of The Village Foundation has raised more than $100,000 for projects in the Blowing Rock community. This year a portion of these funds helped the foundation to create and provide seed money for the Rock United Relief Fund, a separate fund that enabled the foundation to aid small businesses of Blowing Rock during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds collected from the “Blowing Rock Star” campaign have supported projects in the community including the Mayview Plaza beautification, upgrades in the Blowing Rock Auditorium, the Middle Fork Greenway, Symphony by the Lake, winter lights in Blowing Rock, and most recently, COVID-19 safety signage in town.
For more information on how to become a “Blowing Rock Star” visit, villagefoundationofbr.org or email villagefoundation@blowingrock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.