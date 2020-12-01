Students in Watauga County Schools received early November holiday presents from the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock. Every second grader, 302 of them, received crayons and coloring books to teach them about the Four-Way Test, a Roary guide for what we should think, say and do.
The test asks students and adults four questions: is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? The coloring books show Andy, who steals apples from his neighbor’s yard and then decides to make dumplings to sell for the neighbor.
Also, 316 third graders received either a dictionary, a thesaurus or a bilingual dictionary. These projects, known as the Dictionary Project and The Andy and Elmer Project, are part of Rotary’s annual support of local students. Paul Horton is the chair of both projects. Usually, Rotarians visit all elementary schools to read and distribute the books. In this COVID-19 year, schools will distribute the books without Rotarians’ having the pleasure of being in the classrooms. Other local Rotary education projects include college scholarships and youth Leadership Camp.
