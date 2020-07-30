BLOWING ROCK — Hikers accessing the Middle Fork Greenway trail between Blowing Rock and Boone will now know whom to thank for the park-like entrance and the trail itself, the Blowing Rock Rotary Club announced on July 27.
Rotarians met July 23 with Scott Jones from Piedmont LLC, the Shelby landscaping company which created the welcoming trailhead, to lay pavers with the names of community members who donated $2,000 to the Blue Ridge Conservancy for the construction of the trail.
Piedmont is also the company that landscaped the medians on Valley Boulevard through Blowing Rock.
Under the direction of Jones and Wendy Patoprsty of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, rotarians inserted 16 inscribed pavers among the smooth pavers at the entrance.
Rotarians John Church; Holly Corell and her husband Wes; Melissa Pickett and her husband Ray; Barbara Prichard; David Sweet; and Virginia Vanstory assisted, admired, and weeded.
The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock and its Satellite Club have taken on maintenance of the trailhead as a COVID-19-appropriate service project.
The trail project supports one of the Rotary International areas of focus, Supporting the Environment, as it was all constructed using environmentally enhancing methods and materials.
The Blue Ridge Conservancy is still accepting contributions large and small to construct the last 1.2 miles and complete the trail.
