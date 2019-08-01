The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock will host its 7th Annual Charity Auction to be held beginning at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the American Legion Hall on Wallingford Street in Blowing Rock. The previous auctions have raised nearly $170,000, all of which goes to charities of the High Country.
This year’s signature piece is “Twilight Oak” a 30”x48” oil on canvas by Hickory artist, Stephen Brooks. Brooks is an avid hiker and has walked the North Carolina Highlands “ever looking upward through the tops of trees with their limbs outstretched to the heavens.” He has received numerous awards and his works have been featured in museums and galleries throughout the region.
The event will be both a live auction and silent auction consisting of such items as as restaurant gift cards, a handmade cherry wood table, black walnut framed mirrors, numerous works of art, weekend ski condo, golf outings and a year’s supply of Kilwins ice cream.
The silent auction starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. The live auction begins at 5 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served. For more information, please call (828) 295-7851.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.