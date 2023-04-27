BLOWNG ROCK — The Blowing Rock Rotary Club distributed $17,500 to 12 nonprofit organizations that serve the High Country.
At a luncheon at Meadowbrook Inn on Monday, April 24, the Rotarians met alongside nonprofit representatives to recognize the 12 organizations that were awarded funds raised through the club’s partnership with the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show.
The Blowing Rock Rotary Club created the event program and runs the gate at the entrance of the Horse Show, with advertisements and entrance fees raising money for grants and scholarships distributed by the club.
“Businesses who want to advertise can know that their support helps nonprofits in our community,” Allison Jennings, Blowing Rock Rotary Club member, said.
The awarded organizations include Back 2 School Festival, Blowing Rock Cares, Casting Bread, Community Care Clinic, F.A.R.M. Cafe, Hospitality House, Hunger and Health Coalition, Mountain Alliance, OASIS, Inc., W.A.M.Y. Community Action, Western Youth Network and the Carolina Snowbelles. The recognized nonprofits provide various resources to Watauga County residents and beyond, from food pantry services to free medical care.
For more information on the Blowing Rock Rotary Club and the grants and scholarships the organization provides, visit www.blowingrockrotaryclub.com.
