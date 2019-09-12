BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock volleyball team fell behind visiting Hardin Park early, but rallied to beat the Golden Eagles 2-1 in the first tri-match for both teams this season.
Hardin Park won the first set 18-25 but Blowing Rock took the second set 25-17 after trailing 16-14. The Rockets won the third set 15-11.
Blowing Rock added a second match victory by taking a 20-25, 27-25 and 15-8 over visiting Mabel in the final match of the tri-match.
Mabel seemed to be on its way to sweeping past the Rockets after taking a 20-14 lead. Blowing Rock rallied to score five straight points to close to 20-19. Blowing Rock, behind the serving of Natalie Fitch, tied the set 24-24 and added a point to take a 25-24 lead.
Mabel tied the set 25-25 before Blowing Rock scored the next two points to win. Blowing Rock took a 10-4 lead in the third set and never looked back in closing out the match.
In the other match, Hardin Park took a 13-10 lead in the first set before pulling away to take a 25-14 win in the first set. The Golden Eagles claimed a 7-1 lead in the second set and held off Mabel 25-20.
In the other tri-match played on Sept. 5, which was played at Bethel School, Cove Creek knocked off Parkway 13-25, 25-16 and 15-9. Cove Creek also beat host Bethel 25-20, 25-13.
Parkway also beat Bethel 25-16, 25-6.
In the only single match played, Valle Crucis beat visiting Green Valley 25-13 and 25-17.
