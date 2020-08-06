BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department released a statement on July 30 to thank community member Patricia McGrudder for a $850 donation, which will be used to purchase a new ballistic vest.
“The Blowing Rock Police Department finds it an honor and a privilege to protect and serve our citizens and visitors,” it said. “(The police department) would like to sincerely thank Mrs. McGrudder for her and her husband’s very generous donation, and we appreciate their support.”
