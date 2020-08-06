BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival is a four-day plein air painting event, which will take place in Blowing Rock from Aug. 19-22. Hosted by the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, the festival’s aim is to bring painters together to paint outside in the fresh air while getting to know one another other and sharing their work.
After three days of painting en plein air, painters are invited to display their completed works during the “Wet Paint” Art Show & Sale on Saturday, Aug. 22, which lasts from 2-3:30 p.m.
Collectors and the public are invited to attend this display of plein air paintings to view or purchase the unique works that highlight the High Country.
The Wet Paint Sale is a free ticketed event that will allow 25 people to enter the show every 15 minutes to ensure social distancing. All pieces must remain on display until 3:30 p.m.
BRAHM handles all sales, and retains a 30 percent commission as a fundraiser for its nonprofit community programs.
For questions concerning the event, contact Jennifer Garonzik, BRAHM Education Center director at (828) 295-9099 ext. 3004 or by emailing jennifer@blowingrockmuseum.org.
Artist registration for the event and tickets for the Wet Paint Show are available online at BlowingRockMuseum.org.
