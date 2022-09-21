George Woltman from Blowing Rock led his team to first place at the bridge competition. Pictured from left to right: B. Wayne Stuart III, Olin Hubert, Jerry Helms, Samuel Marks, George Woltman and Dwight Meredith.
BLOWING ROCK — Competitions are the driving force behind the popularity of the card game bridge. Notably standing out among competitors is Blowing Rock native George Woltman, who claimed a victory this summer at the North American Bridge Championship, hosted by the American Contract Bridge League.
Woltman won the Morehead Grand National Teams Championship Flight event with his teammates: team captain B. Wayne Stuart III of Raleigh; Jerry Helms of Charlotte; Dwight Meredith of Greensboro and Samuel Marks and Olin Hubert of Atlanta.
The six teammates are active in ACBL's District 7, which represents the Southeast region of the U.S. This was the first NABC+ win for Woltman and all of his teammates.
The Summer 2022 NABC was held in Providence, Rhode Island, from July 14 to 24, with more than 3,300 participants from across the world and 7,500 tables of play over the course of the tournament. ACBL hosts an NABC three times per year across the United States and Canada, bringing together bridge players of all skill levels.
Founded in 1937, ACBL is the largest bridge organization in North America with 145,000 members. Participants compete for masterpoints, the exclusive currency of ACBL that measures achievement in duplicate bridge competition.
