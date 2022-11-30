Blowing Rock 'lights' the town By Anna De La Cruz news@wataugademocrat.com Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Cockman Family Bluegrass Band performs during the town lighting ceremony. Photo by Anna De La Cruz People wait in line for hot chocolate and coffee as they get ready for the lighting of the town. Photo by Anna De La Cruz A mailbox for Santa letters. Photo by Anna De La Cruz The tree in front of Blowing Rock Town Hall. Photo by Anna De La Cruz Crowds enjoy the lighting of the town event. Photo by Anna De La Cruz A tree in the park in Blowing Rock lights up during the lighting of the town event. Photo by Anna De La Cruz Crowds wait for the lighting of the town during a beautiful sunset. Photo by Anna De La Cruz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Blowing Rock celebrated their annual Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town celebration on Nov. 25 at Memorial Park.The free event included a plethora of events like carnival games, meet and greets with Santa, hayrides around Main Street, and live music featuring the southern gospel band The Cockman Family.There was also a hot chocolate station managed by Blue Deer for people to warm up during the windy event.All events culminated with the official lighting of the town that took place at approximately 5:30 p.m.After the lighting took place, many people walked around to marvel at the lights as well as take many photos. Trending Recipes Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Town Lighting Music Hot Chocolate Memorial Park Plethora Blowing Rock Events Sport Celebration × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now House in Blowing Rock a total loss after Sunday morning fire Appalachian Ski Mountain to host Red Bull Rail Yard event, to open snowboarding competition season in December at Thanksgiving to the New Year is Holiday Glow Time in Blowing Rock Tanger Outlets hosts holiday shoppers on Black Friday Blowing Rock Town Council discusses utilities task force, finalizes Ice House agreement Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.